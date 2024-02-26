Three men in custody in connection with fatal shooting on Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Eleuthera have arrested three adult males in connection with a deadly shooting incident that occurred on Monday 26th February 2024 claiming the life of an adult male.

According to preliminary reports, around 12:30 a.m., the male victim was found inside a local nightclub situated on Harbour Island, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was examined by the local medical doctor on the scene; however, he showed no vital signs of life and was pronounced dead.

Subsequently, a 29-year-old male voluntarily surrendered to the Harbor Island Police Station, where he was taken into custody. Following significant leads, officers later arrested two additional adult males, aged 38 and 42.
This incident is under active investigation

