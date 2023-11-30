Three men in custody after man is abducted and robbed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police have taken three men into custody for the abduction and armed robbery of a man on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects are said to be ages 33, 30 and 27. Initial reports indicate that the ordeal began on Milton Street around 5:30 p.m. when the victim was intentionally struck off a motorcycle by a vehicle. The men, who are known to the victim, brandished handguns and forced the victim into the trunk of their vehicle. The men drove the victim to the vicinity of Baltic Avenue, off Parkgate Road, where he was robbed of cash and his cellular phone, before being released. During the robbery, officers on mobile patrol witnessed the incident, which led to the arrest of the three suspects. Investigations continue into this matter.