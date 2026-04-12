Three men arrested in drug bust

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A targeted police operation in Murphyville led to the seizure of drugs and the arrest of three men Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 11, 2026, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Canine Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence off Montrose Avenue.

Police discovered several undocumented Haitian nationals on the property and extended their search to a locked structure behind the home. A police canine alerted officers to narcotics, leading to the discovery of sealed packages of suspected marijuana and hydroponic marijuana.

Three Haitian nationals, aged 39, 41, and 42, were taken into custody for immigration-related offences.

Police say the drugs have a combined estimated street value of $14,000.

Investigations continue.