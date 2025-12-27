Three men arrested following firearm recovery on Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Friday, December 26, 2025, law enforcement officers on Bimini arrested three individuals following the recovery of a firearm.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 4:00 p.m., during a joint operation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in South Bimini occupied by three men. During the search of the premises and its occupants, officers recovered a firearm containing ammunition, which led to the arrest of the three men, aged 55, 48, and 36.

This joint initiative involved officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.