Three men arrested after police seize illegal gun and ammunition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Three men are in police custody after officers attached to the Mobile Division seized an illegal firearm and ammunition during an operation off Baillou Hill Road early Monday morning. Police said officers acting on credible information searched a red Honda Fit parked outside a business establishment on Cordeaux Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

During the search, officers reportedly discovered an illegal firearm along with ammunition inside the vehicle occupied by three men ages 22, 30 and 32. All three suspects were arrested and cautioned as investigations continue.