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Three men arrested after police recover loaded illegal firearm hidden inside toilet tank during Coconut Grove raid

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Three men are in police custody after officers with the Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force allegedly uncovered an illegal firearm loaded with ammunition hidden inside a toilet tank during an early morning raid at a Coconut Grove residence.

According to police, shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, 9th July 2026, officers acting on intelligence and armed with a search warrant went to a two-storey white-and-yellow home in the Coconut Grove and Poinciana Avenue area.

When officers arrived, they encountered four men at the residence, including a 79-year-old disabled man who was confined to bed. After presenting the search warrant to the occupants, officers conducted a search of the premises.

During the search, police discovered a firearm containing a quantity of ammunition concealed inside a toilet tank.

Police said a family member was contacted to care for the elderly disabled man, while the remaining three men — aged 25, 63 and 65 — were arrested, cautioned and taken into police custody in connection with the discovery.

The investigation is ongoing.

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