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Three men arrested after ammunition found during West Bay Street raid

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police arrested three men after discovering a quantity of ammunition concealed inside a black jewellery box during a joint law enforcement operation at an apartment complex on West Bay Street on Wednesday morning.

According to police, shortly after 7:00 a.m., officers acting on intelligence executed a search warrant at the property. During a search of a southern apartment, officers entered a northwestern bedroom where they found the ammunition hidden inside the jewellery box.

The ammunition was shown to the three occupants, ages 22, 29 and 30, and one of the men reportedly admitted ownership. All three were subsequently arrested and cautioned in connection with the discovery.

A further search of a northeastern bedroom led to the discovery of two face masks concealed in a storage bin. None of the suspects claimed ownership of the items.

The ammunition and other exhibits were seized as investigations continue.

The operation involved officers from the Anti-Gang and Firearms Investigation Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Unit, Operation Black Scorpion and the Canine Support Unit.

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