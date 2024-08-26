Three males arrested in connection with firearm confiscation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Three (3) men were arrested by Operation Ceasefire officers, which included the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, in the Carmichael Road area on Monday, August 26, 2024, following the confiscation of a firearm.

According to initial reports, the officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Centre Drive around 1:00 a.m., where during the search, a firearm containing ammunition was found inside the home leading to the arrest of three (3) male occupants.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.