Three males arrested after illegal firearm seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police arrested an adult and two juveniles after confiscating an illegal firearm from a residence on Third Street in the Grove on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

According to police, officers from the Central Investigation Department and Operation Black Scorpion executed a search warrant shortly after 1:30 p.m. A 17-year-old male reportedly discarded a firearm upon seeing officers and attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended. Two additional males, aged 18 and 15, were also taken into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.