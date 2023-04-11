Three killed in separate shootings less than 24 hours apart

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Three men have been killed in separate incidents less than 24 hours apart over the Easter holiday.

Police in the capital are searching for one male suspect, believed to be responsible for a shooting, which has resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man dead on Sunday. Initial reports indicate that shortly after 10 pm, police were alerted via the Spot Spotter Technology, of multiple gunshots being discharged in the area of Dunmore Street off Baillou Hill Road.

The victim was reportedly involved in an argument with his neighbour, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the incident, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim being shot multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police are also investigating a homicide on the island of Eleuthera. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 3 am Monday.

According to initial reports, police were alerted to a traffic accident near an area commonly known as “White Town”, in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a man inside the vehicle. A closer examination revealed he had gunshot wounds to his upper body. The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced the victim dead. A team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, New Providence will travel to the island to conduct further investigations.

The third homicide occurred in the capital Monday afternoon. According to Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, it was around 1pm when two fishermen pulled up to a dock in the area of The Sand Trap on West Bay Street and as they were exiting the boat, a gunman emerged from bushes in the area and open fire on one of the victims fatally wounding him. The gunman reportedly ran to a small jeep and fled the scene.