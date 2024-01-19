Three juveniles arraigned on grievous harm charges in connection with stabbing of 13-year-old boy in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Three juvenile males appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Court #4 charged with Grievous Harm.

It is alleged that on January 16, 2024, while in Lewis yard, the three juveniles attempted to coerce a 13-year-old male to join a gang.

It is further alleged that after the teen boy refused the invitation, he was allegedly stabbed.

The trio were not required to enter a plea and bail was granted in the sum of $7,000.00 with one (1) or two (2) sureties.