THREE FOR THREE: Regatta canceled yet again as pandemic rages on

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — For the third year in a row, the National Family Island Regatta has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Its cancellation was confirmed in a statement by National Family Island Regatta Committee Chairman Danny Strachan, who said the committee has already notified Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting, who is the minister responsible for regattas.

“Once again, the National Family Island Regatta Committee reviewed available options,” Strachan said.

“Cancellation is in the best interest [for] all of us. The continuing uncertainty of the pandemic requires this.”

He added: “We do not wish to unintentionally encourage any regatta-specific expenditure by sloop owners, sailors, vendors, businesses, community organizations, magazine advertisers and sponsors.

“Nor do we wish to encourage hotels and other room rental facilities to hold their facilities for regatta-goers.

“We know that it hurts, but we are all reminded that ‘this too shall pass’ and we will get through this together.”

Strachan expressed stakeholders’ optimism for future “options for staging a meaningful and safe regatta when national and international circumstances will permit us to appropriately gather”.

“Hopefully, we will stage the event next year after we all would have spent yet another year recovering from the pandemic,” he said.

“We will recuperate and grow from strength to strength. Thank you. God bless The Bahamas.”