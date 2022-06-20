Three dead over the weekend

[FILE PHOTO]

Body found submerged in water on Grand Bahama on Father’s Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were found dead and a third shot and killed in three separate incidents over the Father’s Day weekend.

A man’s body was found submerged in waters in the Grand Cay waterway area on Grand Bahama on Father’s Day around 8.30 am.

Grand Cay waterway

According to reports, a passing vessel spotted the man’s body and contacted authorities.

Responding officers found the man who was described as dark, slim, and was wearing a plaid shirt and boxer shorts.

An autopsy is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

On Friday, a man was shot and killed on Eleuthera.

Arawak Cay

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the settlement of Palmetto Point, Eluethera, around 4pm and found the body of a man with gunshot wounds near a local marina.

The circumstances surrounding the killing was unclear.

Police said their investigation into the incident was ongoing.

That morning, police found the body of a man washed ashore near Arawak Cay.

