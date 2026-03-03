Watch ILTV Live
Three Chinese nationals arrested in joint drug operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, supported by the Police Canine Unit and in collaboration with Inland Revenue officers, conducted a joint operation on Monday, March 2, 2026, resulting in the arrest of three Chinese nationals, ages 19, 25, and 50, in connection with the possession of dangerous drugs.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers, acting on information received and armed with a search warrant, proceeded to a business establishment on East Street South, where a thorough search was conducted.

During the search, officers discovered a quantity of THC-infused vape pens along with uncustomed tobacco products. The three male occupants were taken into custody and are assisting police with the ongoing investigation. The estimated street value of the THC-infused vape pens is $1,240.

