Three arrested for large quantity of drugs in G.B

LocalMay 14, 2024 at 7:02 am Genea Noel
Three arrested for large quantity of drugs in G.B

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A joint operation between Drug Enforcement Officers in Grand Bahama and the Bahamas Customs Department has resulted in an estimated two hundred and seventeen (217) pounds of suspected marijuana being confiscated and three (3) adults being arrested on Monday 13th May, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 2:20 p.m. acting on information, the team executed a search warrant on a premises at the Lucayan Harbour where they discovered the drugs and subsequently arrested a 57-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, and 42-year-old female.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $434,000.00. The Drug Enforcement Unit will continue investigations into this matter.

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*