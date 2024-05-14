Three arrested for large quantity of drugs in G.B

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A joint operation between Drug Enforcement Officers in Grand Bahama and the Bahamas Customs Department has resulted in an estimated two hundred and seventeen (217) pounds of suspected marijuana being confiscated and three (3) adults being arrested on Monday 13th May, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 2:20 p.m. acting on information, the team executed a search warrant on a premises at the Lucayan Harbour where they discovered the drugs and subsequently arrested a 57-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, and 42-year-old female.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $434,000.00. The Drug Enforcement Unit will continue investigations into this matter.