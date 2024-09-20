Three arrested following firearm confiscation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama arrested three adult males on Thursday September 19, 2024, following
the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and a quantity of ammunition.
According to initial reports, shortly after 9:00 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence
on Pinehurst Drive, discovering and confiscating the items, leading to the arrest of the three male occupants, aged 41, 45, and 19.
The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force will conduct further investigations into this matter.