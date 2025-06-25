Three arrested after police seize marijuana, cash in drug raid

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have arrested three people following a drug bust in the capital that led to the seizure of over a pound of suspected marijuana and more than $6,000 in cash.

According to police, officers attached to the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on Miami Street. With assistance from the K-9 Unit, a quantity of suspected marijuana was discovered inside a vehicle parked at the property, leading to the arrest of a 45-year-old male.

Further investigations led officers to conduct a second search at a residence on Lumber Road believed to be connected to the suspect. There, police discovered a larger quantity of suspected marijuana hidden in a bedroom. Two women, aged 50 and 23, were taken into custody at that location. Officers also seized more than $6,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

In total, police say approximately 1.4 pounds of marijuana were recovered, with an estimated street value of $2,600.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.