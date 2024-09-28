Watch ILTV Live
Three adults arrested in human smuggling operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Friday, September 27, 2024, a group of illegal immigrants was discovered aboard a vessel in the vicinity of Bay Street. As a result, three Bahamian adults, two males and one female, were
apprehended by the police.

Initial reports indicate that around 11:00 p.m. officers from Operation Ceasefire, acting on information, arrived at a shipping yard on Bay Street, where they observed the occupants of a white Nissan Juke transporting persons to a vessel moored at the shipyard. This prompted the officers to search a nearby white vessel, where they discovered forty-five (45) undocumented Haitian nationals onboard, leading to the arrest of a 48-year-old female and two males aged 29 and 50 for human smuggling.

The illegal immigrants, comprising of thirty-two (32) males and thirteen (13) females, were detained and subsequently handed over to officers from the Bahamas Department of Immigration.

