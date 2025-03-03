Watch ILTV Live
Three adult males and one juvenile boy shot on Rosedale Way

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a recent shooting incident that has resulted in four (4) males, ages 27, 24, 21, and 16, being injured and hospitalized on Sunday March 2, 2025.

Eyewitnesses initially indicated that three men were shot during the incident which unfolded on Sunday evening, however police confirmed early Monday morning that three adult males and one juvenile male had been injured in the incident.

Preliminary reports revealed that sometime around 5:50 p.m., a group of people were outside an apartment complex off Baillou Hill Road South when the occupants of a black Japanese model vehicle
pulled up, two males reportedly exited the car, produced firearms and discharged multiple gunshots in their direction.

After that, the culprits returned to the vehicle and fled south on Baillou Hill Road, police said.

As a result, three men and a juvenile sustained gunshot injuries about the body and were transported to the hospital via private vehicle, where they were last listed in stable condition, investigators said.

The vehicle used to commit this crime was later recovered by police, authorities confirmed.

Investigation continues.

