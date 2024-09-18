Three adult males and one female arrested following firearm and ammunition discovery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Four adults, three males and one female, were arrested by the police following the discovery of two

(2) unlicensed firearms and an assortment of ammunition at their Ragged Island Street residence

on Tuesday September 18, 2024.

According to initial reports, shortly before 5:00 p.m., officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by the K-9 Unit, acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant at the residence.

The search on the exterior of the residence led to the discovery of a high-powered weapon, a handgun,

and an assortment of ammunition, resulting in the arrest of the occupants—a 41-year-old female

and three males aged 20, 39, and 40.

The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force will conduct further investigations into this matter.