NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of San Salvador confiscated a large quantity of suspected dangerous drugs on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Preliminary reports indicated that shortly after 3:20 p.m. acting on intelligence, officers proceeded to a fishing dock situated in Snow Bay, where they confiscated a package that contained a significant quantity of suspected cocaine.

The drugs are estimated to be 1.2kg with a street value of $20,000.