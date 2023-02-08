THOUSANDS OF BAHAMIANS DON’T HAVE ACCESS TO BANKING

LocalFebruary 8, 2023February 8, 2023 at 4:36 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

2 comments

Why does this matter to the bahamas government care about bahamians banking access?
Is that their job? No they need everyone on board for the new digital system totally controlled by the banks , thats the only way it can work.
Funny the fella should mention being robbed without a gun because thats what government does everyday, but they use guns sometimes.
The banking system is a scam fiat currency is a scam digital currency is just junk worthless nonexistent phoney baloney numbers in a machine.🤦🏿

Reply

Why does this matter to the bahamas government why do they care about bahamians banking access?
Is that their job? No they need everyone on board for the new digital system totally controlled by the banks , thats the only way it can work.
Funny the fella should mention being robbed without a gun because thats what government does everyday, but they use guns sometimes.
The banking system is a scam fiat currency is a scam digital currency is just junk worthless nonexistent phoney baloney numbers in a machine.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*