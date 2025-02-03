Watch ILTV Live
Thompson slams PYL conclave: “We need real action”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Shadow Minister for Finance, Kwasi Thompson, has condemned the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) for holding a conclave in Grand Bahama without first delivering meaningful and tangible results for the people of the island.

The Progressive Young Liberals (PYL) held a youth rally in Grand Bahama over the weekend. Thompson stated that residents are tired of hearing speeches and seeing photo ops, arguing they are in need of real solutions to their problems.

In a pointed statement, Thompson declared: “We don’t want words, we want to see results we can feel, touch, and experience. The people of Grand Bahama have been waiting for years, and their patience is running out. Instead of delivering action, the government continues to give empty promises.”

Thompson aimed at several key issues affecting Grand Bahama, including the lack of progress on the Grand Lucayan deal, the stalled airport development, and the ongoing high cost of living.

He questioned the government’s priorities, noting, “They spent tens of thousands on a convention while the island’s roads continue to crumble, schools and clinics remain in desperate need of upgrades, and critical infrastructure like seawalls and docks have been left to deteriorate.” The Opposition Shadow Minister also raised concerns about the apparent lack of transparency surrounding the Grand Lucayan deal, asking if it was now linked to the development of the island’s airport.

“If the two deals have merged, what happened to the previously announced Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the airport? Why did it fail? The people deserve answers,” he said.

Thompson pointed out that the government’s struggles to deliver on basic infrastructure and economic promises continue to fuel public distrust, especially in a time of rising costs.

“This government has shown a shocking lack of awareness of the real struggles on the ground in Grand Bahama,” he said. “They seem completely out of touch with the reality of daily life for Grand Bahamians. While they focus on political events and photo opportunities, the people continue to suffer from neglect.”

