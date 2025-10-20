Thompson slams government over Grand Bahama airport and Grand Lucayan delays, questions credibility

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Opposition finance spokesman J. Kwasi Thompson says the Davis administration’s credibility is “collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions,” as uncertainty and delays continue to plague critical Grand Bahama development projects.

“It all points to the same troubling truth: you cannot build airports on broken promises, and you cannot rebuild trust with half-truths,” Thompson said, speaking about the long-stalled Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) redevelopment and the Grand Lucayan Resort project. “We were told both would anchor Grand Bahama’s economic revival, yet we’ve seen more press releases than progress. And worse, still no $120 million in the bank.”

Thompson criticized the government for failing to provide clear timelines and detailed information about the projects, raising serious questions about financing, accountability, and transparency.

“When will demolition begin? When will construction start? Who are the partners in this new deal? When will Grand Bahama have its new airport? Was $121 million received? When will the hotel renovation start? When will the hotel be fully turned over?” Thompson asked.

The opposition spokesman also expressed concern that the administration may be relying on undisclosed Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to mask the true cost of these projects. “While this government brags about fiscal success, it has been hiding untold millions of dollars in debt from the Bahamian people,” he said. “That is why they have to keep these deals a secret — because they are hiding public debt off the books.”

Thompson said that the pattern of missed deadlines and shifting explanations is not limited to Grand Bahama. He pointed to other Family Island airport projects, including North Eleuthera and George Town, Exuma, noting that funding originally allocated for these airports has been redirected without sufficient detail on how or when the islands will receive alternative financing.

“Once again, Bahamians are watching a familiar show from the Davis administration and its ever-changing storyline,” Thompson said. “The minister assured that ‘new funding sources’ will now cover those Family Island airports, but he never said who, what, or where those funds are coming from. Bahamians deserve the facts, not another episode of ‘Trust us, details to come.’”

During his remarks at the Exuma Business Outlook, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper confirmed that Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) financing initially intended for North Eleuthera and George Town airports has been reallocated to the GBIA. Cooper described the move as “progress” and outlined ongoing projects across the Family Islands, including airside works, runway renovations, new fire-rescue facilities, air traffic control towers, and other improvements at Black Point, Farmer’s Cay, and Staniel Cay airports.

Despite the government’s assurances, Thompson said the repeated shifting of timelines and lack of financial clarity are undermining public trust in the administration’s management of critical infrastructure. “Grand Bahama urgently needs a modern, hurricane-resilient airport,” he said. “Yet we are left with uncertainty, shifting promises, and a government that appears to govern by press conference rather than performance.”

Thompson concluded by emphasizing that Bahamians deserve accountability and concrete answers before any further announcements are made. “You cannot rebuild an economy or restore public trust with press releases alone,” he said. “Until this government can show signed contracts, credible financing, and firm timelines for all affected airports, the people of Grand Bahama and the Family Islands have every right to ask: how can we believe anything this government says?”