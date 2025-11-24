Thompson says Government behind “national embarrassment” at Grand Lucayan amid reported non-payment of workers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Opposition Finance Spokesman and East Grand Bahama MP J. Kwasi Thompson is blasting the government over what he calls a “national embarrassment” at the Grand Lucayan Resort, as workers, contractors, and vendors endure mounting financial hardship amid reported weeks-long delays in payment.

Thompson said the situation has reached a crisis point, with hotel staff now going two weeks without salaries, contracted security officers unpaid for weeks, and vendors placing the resort “on hold” due to outstanding bills. He said the government’s silence on the matter is “irresponsible and inexcusable.”

“There has been no official communication from the Government, no explanation, and no assurance given to these hardworking Bahamians about when they will finally be paid,” Thompson said, adding that the lack of transparency has left families facing eviction, unmet financial obligations, and deep emotional distress.

According to the MP, one security officer recently suffered the devastating loss of her young daughter but has been left unable to make funeral arrangements because she has not been paid. Other workers, he said, are “going without” as they struggle to keep up with rent and basic household needs.

“This is beyond outrageous; it is a breach of trust,” Thompson stated. “Grand Bahama has endured enough. These workers deserve respect, dignity and immediate action.”

The Opposition has also renewed questions surrounding the much-publicized Grand Lucayan sale, which government officials previously said involved $120 million in proceeds. Thompson said the public still has not been told how much of that amount has actually been received or how those funds have been allocated.

“The Government still has not answered how much of the reported $120 million sale proceeds have actually been paid, nor has it clarified the real financial position of the hotel,” he said. “Now, we see the result of this mismanagement: unpaid workers, unpaid vendors, and families in despair.”

Thompson issued a four-point call to action, urging the Davis administration to immediately pay all outstanding salaries, settle overdue vendor accounts, provide a full public briefing on the status of the sale and the hotel’s financial position, and guarantee that workers will never again be left unpaid.

“The PLP government’s silence on this matter is unacceptable,” he said. “These are real people facing real hardship. The workers at Grand Lucayan have families to support and bills to pay. They deserve better from their Government.”

Thompson said the Free National Movement remains committed to advocating for the workers, vendors, and families affected by what he labeled a “shameful situation.”