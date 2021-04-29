Thompson: Government to extend unemployment benefit at least to the end of June

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has agreed to extend its unemployment benefit at least until the end of June, according to State Minister for Finance Kwasi Thompson.

Thompson was speaking at an MoU signing between the Ministry of Finance and the University of The Bahamas.

He said: “The government has agreed to extend the unemployment benefit at least until June 31 and we will be making some further announcement in terms of the way forward with respect to unemployment during the budget exercise. We must continue to offer assistance to persons who find themselves unemployed.”

Thompson said: “We are seeing though that with the opening up of travel, the hotels and activities people are going back to work. The government is still committed to ensuring that we provide unemployment assistance. We recently agreed to extend the assistance.”

Earlier this month, Minister of the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle indicated that the government has to date spent over $150 million on its unemployment assistance program since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he noted at the time had been extended to the end of this month.