Thompson demands transparency on seabed lease regime

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Opposition MP for East Grand Bahama J. Kwasi Thompson is raising concerns about the Government’s proposed seabed lease regime outlined in the Port Authority Act (Seabed Lease Rates) Order 2026, arguing that it lacks transparency and grants excessive discretionary power to a single minister.

In a statement, Thompson said the proposed framework raises “serious concerns about transparency, fairness, and the concentration of power in the hands of a single Minister.”

While acknowledging that users of the Bahamian seabed should contribute to the public purse, Thompson questioned provisions that would allow negotiated rates outside of those published in the legislation.

“No one disputes that those who profit from the use of the Bahamian seabed should make a fair contribution to the Bahamian people,” Thompson said. “What is deeply troubling, however, is that while the legislation establishes published rates, it then gives the Minister the authority to negotiate different rates behind closed doors. That is a recipe for uncertainty, inconsistency, and public suspicion.”

Thompson argued that Bahamians and investors require certainty and fairness when it comes to the management of national assets.

“The Bahamian people have seen too many examples of secret discretionary decision-making. Bahamians and investors deserve certainty. Businesses deserve a level playing field. And the public deserves confidence that national assets are not being managed through private arrangements known only to a select few,” he said.

The East Grand Bahama MP called on the Government to make public the criteria that would be used to determine when alternative seabed lease rates may be granted.

“If the Government expects Bahamians to trust this process, then it must immediately publish the criteria that will be used to determine when alternative rates may be granted,” Thompson said.

He further urged the Government to publish all negotiated seabed lease rates and environmental levy agreements and to provide Parliament and the public with annual reports detailing leases approved under ministerial discretion and the reasons behind those decisions.

Thompson also questioned how the Government intends to prevent preferential treatment and ensure equal treatment among applicants.

“The Government must also explain how it intends to prevent preferential treatment, political influence, or unequal treatment among applicants. Why should one investor pay one rate while another pays something different? What objective standards will apply? Who will ensure that these decisions are made fairly?” he asked.

Thompson maintained that public resources should be managed through transparent and accountable processes rather than discretionary decisions.

“Public resources belong to the Bahamian people, not to any Minister. The management of those resources must be governed by clear rules, transparency, and accountability—not discretion exercised behind closed doors.”

He added: “If these decisions are being made fairly and in the best interests of the country, then publish the criteria, publish the agreements, and let the Bahamian people see for themselves.”