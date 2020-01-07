Thompson appointed to secretary for Governor General

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson, who served as redevelopment coordinator for Abaco, in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, has been transferred to Government House.

Thompson confirmed with Eyewitness News Online yesterday that he is now serving as secretary to Governor General C.A. Smith.

He added that his position became effective in early September.

Thompson said the move was a “lateral” one, noting that he is still settling into the new position.

Hurricane Dorian devastated Grand Bahama and Abaco from September 1 to 3, leaving thousands displaced, hundreds still missing and at least 71 dead – but authorities expect that number to be staggering.

Immediately following the storm, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis appointed Thompson and former Director of the National Insurance Board (NIB) Algernon Cargill to lead the hurricane relief efforts on Abaco, while then Senate President Kay-Forbes Smith was appointed to lead efforts in Grand Bahama.

In November, the government passed the Disaster Reconstruction Authority Bill, 2019, that would give the new formed authority oversight of disaster zones.

The provisions in bill empowers the authority to accept, deposit and act as trustee and manager of any donations, endowments, gifts or bequests for the purpose of reconstruction of a disaster zone; entering into contracts; and appointing employees as it considers necessary.

The authority will be comprised of a Board of Directors and certain committees to deal with money matters.

Smith has been appointed as managing director of the Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority and Cargill has been appointed as chairman.

The authority became effective on December 3.