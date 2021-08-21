“THIS IS ABOUT SURVIVAL”: Opposition says next election “most consequential” since independence

“Have you asked yourselves why govt is calling an election at the worst moment yet in this pandemic?”

Davis launches “A New Day” election campaign; urges voters to get to know him and ignore noise in the market

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis on Thursday night labeled the upcoming general election the “most consequential election since independence”.

After the commissioner of police announced the same-day dissolution of Parliament, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that the election will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

During a televised speech last night, responding to the ringing of the proverbial election bell, Davis put forth his party’s platform and a “vision for a new day” should they be elected the next government of The Bahamas.

“We have a blueprint for stabilizing the country’s finances, providing immediate relief to the suffering, revolutionizing education and training for the 21st Century, diversifying the economy and creating opportunities across the country,” Davis said.

He claimed that the PLP will jumpstart economic recovery with its Economic Plan that is a vision for a more dynamic, more resilient and more inclusive economy.

He urged voters to “read it for yourself instead of letting anyone tell you what to think”.

He also underscored the party’s plans to mitigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with an action plan that would include free and expanded testing and contact-tracing, and a public education programme that would provide people with access to medical professionals.

“This [election] campaign isn’t going to look like other campaigns in the past,” Davis said.

“We’re working hard to find ways to reach you, talk to you, answer your toughest questions and still keep you safe.

“We welcome your questions about our plans to get people back to work and to create a fairer economy.”

The PLP leader declared that the upcoming election will likely be “the most consequential election since independence”.

“This election is about so much more than a choice between the PLP and the FNM (Free National Movement),” Davis continued.

“This election is about our country’s survival.”

What the people deserve

The PLP leader once again slammed the Minnis administration’s handling of the healthcare system’s challenges in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; “abuse” of the emergency powers order; what he termed a “failure to properly account” for pandemic spending; the handling of Hurricane Dorian; and its attempts to resolve the country’s economic challenges.

“In the midst of this suffering and tragedy, the government is asking you for a new mandate,” he said.

“They are asking you for a vote of confidence, but the prime minister cannot solve the crisis — his incompetence is the crisis.

“Have you asked yourselves why the government is calling an election at the worst moment yet in this pandemic?

“They are calling it because they have to, not because they want to.”

Davis pointed to the breakdown in the relationship of the Minnis administration and House Speaker Halson Moultrie, indicating that the government “cannot afford” to have an independent speaker who is willing to require that they answer questions put to them in Parliament.

He said the PLP is ready to put forth a government that the Bahamian people “deserve”.

He urged voters who do not know him to “ignore the lies” and get to know him better.

“Get to know me, Philip Edward Davis. But please, you can call me Brave,” he said.