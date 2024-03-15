Thirteen graduates obtain leaership and management certificates through the National Training Agency

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Thirteen graduates have successfully completed Level 2 Leadership & Management certificates after finishing an 8-week course at The Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) through The National Training Agency (NTA).

Nine senior police officers comprise the group of graduates who received their certificates of completion today; this is the ninth cohort to graduate from ILM courses facilitated by the NTA.

Assistant Superintendent Anastacia Ferguson told Eyewitness News Friday afternoon that it is important for people to continue to hone their skills to promote personal growth throughout their careers.