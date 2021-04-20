THIRD WAVE HITS NP SCHOOLS: Education director says up to 20 suspected or confirmed cases

BUT expresses concern about lack of “forthcoming” information on school exposures

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Department of Education Director Marcellus Taylor said yesterday there have been approximately 15 to 20 suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in public schools across New Providence.

“We have a protocol for addressing suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases,” Taylor said, underscoring the protocols contained in the Strategic Plan for the Safe Reopening of Schools.

These protocols outline designated spaces as holding areas for suspected cases, isolation and the shutdown of the school immediately; and contacting and consulting the Ministry of Health and other health agencies, among numerous procedural, handling, cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Taylor made the statement in response to questions from Eyewitness News, amid concerns from the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) about what it called a lack of timely information about the cases.

In a widely circulated voice note, BUT President Belinda Wilson claimed: “We note that the majority of the cases are students as young as five years old.

“What is concerning for us is some principals and the Ministry of Education officials are not forthcoming with the information about the cases or they are delayed in informing the teachers, parents and the union about suspected cases or confirmed cases.”

The BUT demanded the union be advised appropriately and for contact tracing.

She claimed schools with exposures include TG Glover Primary School, LW Young Jr High School, CR Walker Senior High School, HO Nash Jr High School, Garvin Tynes Primary School and Carlton Francis Primary School.

However, TG Glover denied the claim.

In a statement, the school said it does not have a confirmed case.

“Last week, we have a miscommunication, however, after consultation with the relevant persons, the student was not confirmed as a positive case,” the statement read.

“Thank you, parents, for continuing to follow protocols and for keeping in direct contact with the school to ensure that you receive accurate information.”

The school population is comprised of 45,000 students and 6,000 staff, according to Taylor.

Some parents and public school teachers have expressed concern about the exposure.

A public school teacher took to social media to warn parents about the confirmed cases.

“Parents with school-aged children, please keep them at home,” the teacher wrote.

“The children are testing positive and they’re keeping it under wraps.”