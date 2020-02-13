Third senior cop deployed to government ministry

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Leamond Deleveaux has been deployed on a special assignment to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Eyewitness News can confirm.

Deleveaux is the third top cop to be reassigned to assist with “overall security concerns” in other ministries after returning from forced vacation leave.

His letter, obtained by Eyewitness News, is dated February 7, and takes effect today for an initial period of 12 months.

It confirmed Deleveaux’s current benefits, entitlements and pension will remain the same, adding the senior police officer will play an integral role in the ministry’s executive team.

The letter incorrectly states the deployment is to the Ministry of Health in its subject line; however, the body correctly references the Education ministry.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander received his letter confirming his reassignment to the Ministry of Health last month.

ACP Kendal Strachan was transferred to the Ministry of Social Services upon his return from forced leave in December.

Both Strachan and Fernander have initiated legal action, with sources close to the matter stating Deleveaux is also considering fighting the reassignment in court.

