THINK TWICE: Officials warn to avoid conch after numerous suspected cases of poisoning

At least 10 confirmed cases of conch poisoning

Area of suspected contamination being investigated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Consumers seeking to satisfy their cravings for popular raw conch dishes may wish to reconsider amid rising cases of conch poisoning.

The Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA) yesterday cautioned consumers to avoid eating “fresh conch” or conch that is suspected to have been improperly handled or prepared until the source of contamination can be determined.

At least 10 people with conch poisoning have been admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), according to Minister of Health Renward Wells, who said health officials were surveying the area where it is believed the contamination originated, though he did not provide further details.

Many more accounts of conch poisoning have been reported to Eyewitness News.

There has also been a flurry of residents taking to social media to give firsthand accounts of conch poisoning since last Friday.

BAHFSA noted conch poisoning is commonly caused by Vibrio parahaemolyticus, a bacterium found in the ocean that can be present on raw conch if not washed off properly with fresh, running water.

“Contamination is commonly attributed to poor hygienic practices during its (conch) handling,” read the statement.

Signs of infection can include watery or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever and headache.

These symptoms usually occur within 24 hours of ingesting the contaminated food, but the onset of symptoms could present within four to 96 hours and last from one to seven days.

According to BAHFSA, in most cases, treatment may not be necessary.

It said anyone experiencing symptoms “should seek medical attention at their local clinic or nearest medical facility”.

The authority stressed that reporting an illness is critical in conducting a trace-back investigation to determine the point of contamination and the pathogen responsible.

“We ask that consumers assist us by reporting these events,” BAHFSA said.

“This allows the development of an effective and collaborative response to this and similar outbreaks.

“It is important to note that severe illness is rare and occurs most often in persons with weakened immune systems.”

BAHFSA said it is in communication with the Surveillance Unit at the Ministry of Health, the International Food and Safety Authority Network Focal Point, the Department of Environmental Health Services and the Department of Marine Resources.

Responding to questions from Eyewitness News outside the Churchill Building yesterday, the health minister said: “We’re always concerned with any sort of issues that arise in regards to the Bahamian people’s health.”

Vendors

The BAHFSA reminded conch vendors to follow industry best practices, including proper storage of conch in flowing, and not stagnant, water; to avoid conch sitting in the sun for long periods of time upon harvesting; gutting and thoroughly rinsing conch under potable running water to remove all slime and debris; washing of hands when handling food; the use of gloves; and using separate cutting boards for vegetables and conch.

It also advised consumers to watch for the implementation of these practices.

A conch poisoning outbreak in 2018, which was limited to New Providence, saw as many as 40 clinical cases of conch poisoning.

At the time, the government said some of the cases originated from some vendors at Arawak Cay and the Montague Ramp, prompting the ministries of health and agriculture and marine resources to embark on an education campaign about the proper handling and cleaning of raw conch.

Conch poisoning can occur when raw conch is not thoroughly washed in fresh water.

The conch meat itself is not infected with Vibrio.

The bacteria ordinarily lives in seawater and is a part of the surface of the conch.

It can be washed off with fresh, clean water.