Think thank tackles climate change in issue paper

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An international think tank is tackling climate change as the first of a number of issues it aims to assess, as it called for greater national awareness of the issue.

According to Andy Ingraham, president and CEO of the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers, (NABHOOD) and The Bahamas Think Tank’s founder, the group which has been in existence since January 2020 is comprised of some 246 members from civil society and government.

“Our goal is to help change where we are going, develop succession plans, help government officials and the private sector but more importantly help young people that can bring us to where we need to go,” said Ingraham.

Dr Ancilleno Davis, Senior Scientist and Policy Analyst at the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) highlighted the group’s climate change issue paper said: “Policy interventions are needed to designate local organizations that can support the national data inventory and retrieval or analysis and broadens stakeholder engagement with climate change and related issues.”

He continued: “We need a formal comparison between our national emergency management agency and the Caribbean disaster energy management agency so we can close the gaps between our national standards and regional standards and when we need to connect with them for support we want to make that as easy as possible.”

He noted that the group is recommending a national climate change awareness program to sensitize the public on the country’s vulnerability to climate change.