Thieves hit popular food entrepreneur for second time in a month

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A burgeoning entrepreneur says she was left frustrated and brought to tears after her popular food truck was hit by brazen thieves for a second time this month.

Rakel Rolle, proprietor of Fries With Benefits, said that thieves on Friday broke into her food truck on Shirley and Essex Streets and stole a deep fryer valued at nearly $2,000 which she described as the ‘heart’ of the business.

Rolle, who has a passion for the culinary arts, started the business as a home-based operation two years ago after being furloughed from her job as a marketing manager at a local hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says this latest incident is a significant setback to her business and she is appealing to anyone who may be approached to purchase a brand new Sierra Frystar to contact police immediately.

Rolle transitioned from a home-based operation to a food truck last December.

She said the fryer was purchased locally earlier this year to facilitate increased customer demand. Fries With Benefits offers 30 flavors of loaded fries and specialty burgers.

“It’s been a real journey from being a home-based business and now operating a food truck. We have been going strong and the fryer which I purchased earlier this year helped us to facilitate even more orders. I don’t just see it as a business but as a brand. We always make it a great experience for our customers; it’s about the experience,” said Rolle.

Rolle said that the first attempt to break into the food truck was back in March, however, the would-be thieves were unable to breach the food truck.

“They didn’t get anything. We don’t keep any money in there, only equipment and some food service items,” said Rolle.

The second break-in occurred in mid-September, however, Rolle said she believes that because that incident only resulted in a two-day disruption to her operations, the thieves resolved to come back a third time. Rolle said she reinforced the food trucks windows and was in the process of getting security cameras prior to the third break-in.

“The frier is a very heavy fryer,” she said.

“I never thought that it was something I would have had to worry about someone trying to steal. That was a part of my hope chest; something to build upon as I grow my business. That was the heart of my business and now I’m back to working from home,” said Rolle.

Rolle said she believes that the culprits may have been following her business’ social media page and was able to determine the opportune time to break in.

“It’s really frustrating and disappointing as a small business owner. You work so hard to build your business and these kinds of setbacks happen. When you have a small business it’s not just you but also the staff that relies on you,” said Rolle