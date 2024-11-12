Watch ILTV Live
“There was always an issue”

0
SHARES
142
VIEWS
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A public dispute has erupted online between Miss Teen Bahamas International, Cameronique Evans, and her pageant directors over events that took place during her recent trip to South Africa to represent The Bahamas.

Evans claims that the pageant franchise dismissed her from her duties in an unprofessional manner and did not provide adequate support during the competition. She further alleges that she was later abandoned by the organization.

In a statement released yesterday, the pageant franchise announced that Evans was relieved of her duties, citing “breaches of her contract.”

In a follow-up statement on Tuesday, the organization claimed that Evans’ “insubordination was insurmountable” and insisted that Director Thompson had supported Evans to the fullest extent permitted by the international organization.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Evans explained that she had encountered challenges with the organization before the South Africa trip, which had remained unresolved. Nonetheless, she chose to compete to honor her contract.

Evans also detailed additional issues she experienced throughout her reign.

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

