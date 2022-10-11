Thelma Gibson principal takes vacation leave amid dispute

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Education, Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna Martin yesterday confirmed the principal at Thelma Gibson

Primary School has taken vacation leave effective today.

Hanna-Martin met with parents, administrators, and teachers of Thelma Gibson Primary School at the campus on Friday evening.

“During that meeting, varying concerns were expressed relative to an ongoing dispute between some of the teachers and the Principal and also in respect of other general issues of concern at that school,” said Hanna-Martin in a statement.

“I wish to thank the District Superintendent. District Education Officer, Principal, Administrators, teachers and parents and all who participated in that meeting.

I have asked the relevant teachers there present who had previously absented themselves but returned last Friday, to continue classes on Tuesday, October 11”,

2022 without any further interruption.

She added: “Further, the Principal has requested vacation leave with effect from 11th October, 2022 and the Ministry has acceded to that request. The Ministry will closely monitor the school to assure that students will continue to learn in a healthy and conducive environment.”