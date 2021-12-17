THE WATER STAYS ON…FOR NOW: WSC to continue moratorium on disconnections

WSC chairman says corp needs the money and encourages those who can afford to pay to do so

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) board of directors has determined it will not pursue disconnections of customers in arrears at this time, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the threat of a new variant spreading throughout the world.

When contacted, WSC Chairman Sylvanus Petty told Eyewitness News: “We won’t be doing any disconnections, not at this time.

“We never started disconnections. We never started disconnecting anyone.

“We won’t be having any disconnections at this time because of the virus.

“In time, we have to revisit that because we need to see how the economy is going and to make sure people are back to work.

“We don’t want to start anything just yet because we are still at a stage in our economy where we’re not where we want to be.

“So, we wouldn’t be doing any disconnections at this time.”

The new board was appointed on December 2.

Last month, the corporation announced plans to resume disconnections beginning November 15 following more than a year-long moratorium due to the onset of the pandemic.

In October 2020, then WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson requested for Cabinet, which was headed by then Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, to allow the corporation to resume disconnections due to the dire financial straits the corporation faced.

Then Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis, the now prime minister, lambasted the request, noting the nation was in the middle of the worst public health crisis in modern times and water disconnections would make the situation more challenging for thousands of Bahamians.

Petty yesterday acknowledged the challenges with WSC’s bottom line and said it will have to be addressed.

Asked about the arrears outstanding, the chairman said the corporation needs the funds.

He encouraged customers who can pay to do so and to visit the corporation to arrange a payment plan.

He said other incentives for payment were being discussed and could be rolled out soon.

Health experts have maintained that protocols such as sanitization, regularly hand washing, wearing facial masks, social distancing and vaccination are effective tools against the virus.