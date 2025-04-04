The Valley Boys sanctioned to utilize official branding

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Valley Boys, led by Trevor Davis, has been granted official approval to utilize the name and logo of the Junkanoo Group, as per a document released by the Registrar General’s Department on Friday morning.

According to the Bahamas Trade Marks Act 1906, The Valley Boys has been registered as the only official entity to utilize the branding associated with the Junkanoo group.

The document noted, “Pursuant to Rule 31 of the Rules under the above-named Act, I beg to inform you that the trade mark number 49083 – VALLEY BOYS & logo dated 27th day of May A.D., 2024 for registration in Class 38 has been accepted subject to advertisement in the Gazette.”

The document was signed on April 3rd by the Registrar General.

This recent development comes after the Registrar General’s Department revealed on April 1, 2025 that “The World-Famous Valley Boys name has been removed from the register of nonprofit organizations.”

This recent development means that Davis’ group is now the only Junkanoo organization that can utilize the name “The Valley Boys,” and its official logo.