The University of The Bahamas signs new MoU with China’s Central South University

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The University of The Bahamas and Central South University located in Hunan, China, inked a new a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)Wednesday morning at the Harry C.Moore Library Auditorium; officials did not make it immediately clear what the renewed agreement entails.

Education Minster Glenys Hanna-Martin, during her remarks, expressed gratitude got the longstanding relationship between both countries.

Central South University ranks 93rd globally and has estimated 61,000 students enrolled.