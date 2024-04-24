The University of The Bahamas signs new MoU with China’s Central South University

April 24, 2024 Laurencia Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The University of The Bahamas and Central South University located in Hunan, China, inked a new a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)Wednesday morning at the Harry C.Moore Library Auditorium; officials did not make it immediately clear what the renewed agreement entails.

Education Minster  Glenys Hanna-Martin, during her remarks, expressed gratitude got the longstanding relationship between both countries.

Central South University ranks 93rd globally  and has estimated 61,000 students enrolled.

