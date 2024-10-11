The University of The Bahamas releases statement on the passing of former MP Philip Galanis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The University of The Bahamas has released a statement on the passing of former MP and prominent accountant Philip Galanis.

The Board of Trustees said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that the Board of Trustees has learned about the passing of national hero Mr. Philip Galanis, the Managing Partner of HLB Galanis, the auditors of University of The Bahamas (UB).”

The statement continued: “We acknowledge with much gratitude the Herculean effort made by Mr. Galanis to cause UB to be up to date with its audits. We shall never forget his unquestionable love for UB and his appreciation of UB’s vital role in national development. Condolences are extended to his wife Mrs. Tonya Bastian Galanis, Principal of the Eugene Dupuch.” Galanis, 70, died at his home Friday morning.