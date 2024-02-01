The University of The Bahamas and stakeholders engage in dialogue on conservation and climate resilience

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The University of the Bahamas (UB), in collaboration with Disney Cruiseline and Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programmes, is hosting a two-day Conservation Conclave, February 1st – 2nd, 2024, at the National Training Agency.

The conclave is geared towards inviting participants to engage in purposeful and inclusive dialogue on conservation and climate change resilience, conclave organizers explained.

One hundred and sixty-two registrants are participating in the two-day event.

Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller, the guest speaker for the conclave’s opening day, encouraged participants to engage in effective information sharing as the conclave delves into deliberative dialogue sessions.

UB officials contend that the conclave aligns with the university’s mission of national development, research, teaching and academic freedom.