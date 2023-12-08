The United Nations raises concerns over conditions of the prison, detention center and juvenile correctional homes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Members of the United Nations who conducted an assessment of various government agencies, including the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOCS), The Detention Center, the Simpson Penn School for Boys, and the Willimae Pratt School for Girls have expressed grave concerns regarding the conditions to those facilities.

One of the issues raised by Dr. Ganna Yudkivska, a member of the United Nations’ working group, was that family members were not being allowed to visit relatives who were detained at BDOCS.