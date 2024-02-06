“The streets never forgave him”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 31-year-old male was gunned down shortly after 3 pm this afternoon while walking south on Hospital Lane and Cordeaux Avenue.

Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings revealed that the deceased expressed to officers his desire to change his life some weeks ago; the victim was on bail for a murder that occurred in 2020.

This is the second murder in recent times to occur in this area – a woman became the 17th murder victim of 2024 when she was killed on Hospital Lane and South Street on January 21, 2024.