The Royal Family has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Royal Family, via a statement issued from Buckingham Palace Monday afternoon, revealed that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

The King has been advised to postpone public-facing appearances as he has commenced treatment.

Palace officials say the King has chosen to share his diagnosis “to prevent speculation and in hope that it may assist public understanding for all around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The statement comes on the heels of the King undergoing a recent hospital procedure for “benign prostate enlargement.”