The Royal Bahamas Police Force prepares to launch its technology expo

 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Royal Bahamas Police Force is preparing to launch its Technology Expo in April, under the theme “From Pixels to Protection: Innovation in Public Safety.”

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told media Tuesday morning that the initiative is designed to showcase the force’s latest technologies used throughout the organization which help in its fight against crime.

A number of resources that will be unveiled include advanced shotspotter technology, CCTV cameras, drones, and other cutting-edge tools that are on par with modern technology used by security agencies throughout the region.

Back in January, Fernander, during a press briefing with Prime Minister Philip Davis, gave a glimpse of the technology that was provided by the Davis administration to help police officials be more equipped and effective in the fight against crime.

The expo is slated for April 8 – 10, 2024.

