THE ROADMAP TO FOLLOW: Utilize National Development Plan to emerge successful, CEO urges

“We need to regain that momentum”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas can only truly emerge on a path to higher growth if it utilizes the National Development Plan (NDP), according to a well-known banking executive.

Gowon Bowe, the Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) chief executive officer, told Eyewitness News: “Our focus as a nation going forward really needs to be around a national development plan. The Bahamas will only emerge successful if it gets to a national development plan.

“Trying to get Bahamians aligned with anything is difficult and so if we are to be successful as a country, the National Development Plan is something that got sufficient consensus.”

Bowe noted that while an incoming administration will have to make some unpopular decisions, utilizing the NDP will ensure that the country is following a roadmap and a strategy going forward.

“There was sufficient excitement and enthusiasm around the plan — being, for the first time, a strategy document people could see, touch and evaluate,” said Bowe.

“I think we need to regain that momentum.

“That doesn’t mean that we have unanimous consent to the document, but once we have consensus, people will understand the priorities and decisions being made because they should be aligned with a long-term strategy.”

The NDP formulated under the last Christie administration represented the first ever non-partisan coordinated effort to plan this nation’s development in a systematic manner using empirical data and analyses. The plan was labelled “Vision 2040”.