THE RIGHT WAY: Rolle says he will not seek re-election; endorses FNM Garden Hills candidate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of the Public Service and National Insurance and Garden Hills MP Brensil Rolle announced in Parliament yesterday that he will not be seeking to run in the upcoming general election.

Last month, the Free National Movement (FNM) ratified Stephen Greenslade for Garden Hills.

Rolle opted not to comment on the ratification at the time, however, yesterday, he endorsed Greenslade as his successor and offered his support during the campaign.

“I’m not being pushed out like my friend Picewell [Forbes],” he said, as he contributed to the mid-year budget debate.

“…I made the determination that I will not seek re-election and I would serve until the prime minister calls the election.”

Rolle won the constituency in the 2017 General Election with 2,392 votes, beating former Garden Hills MP Dr Kendal Major, who received 1,613 votes.

He also served as the area representative in 2007 in the Ingraham administration.

Yesterday he thanked his family, his team and residents in Garden Hills for the support they have given him throughout his career.

“Since we don’t know when the bell is going to ring and since hear the prime minister threatening to ring the bell, I just want to make sure that I get on the record to thank the individuals who have paved the way for me,” Rolle said.

“…I’m so honored that I was given the opportunity to serve and so I ask the members from the Garden Hills constituency to support the new candidate when the election is called. I endorse his candidacy and I look forward to working with him.

“Unlike my good friend from South Andros, I just say to the Bahamian people that I took that decision, spoke to my leader, spoke to my colleagues and that’s how it’s done.”

South and Central Andros and Mangrove Cay MP Picewell Forbes announced in Parliament on Monday that he would not be running for office and intends to quit politics altogether.

He told reporters he decided to “walk away” after he failed to receive proper support from the leadership of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

He added that he would not have ultimately made the decision had he seen more “confidence” from the leadership of the PLP.

Rolle also took another jab at the PLP’s leadership for failing to give a nod to former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling’s daughter Monique Pindling, who was also vying for nomination in the South and Central Andros constituency.

He continued: “So, whenever the bell rings, my journey will be done and I congratulate and thank Prime Minister [Dr Hubert] Minnis for giving me this opportunity to serve.”

In a statement on Rolle’s presentation, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell hit back at the parliamentarian for his jabs against the PLP, insisting that Rolle had “some nerve”.

“Here is a public figure whose political legacy is so uninspiring and performance as a minister so lackluster that the prime minister dropped him from the FNM ticket because he sees Mr Rolle as a drag on the ticket,” Mitchell said.

“Mr Rolle should be worrying about his job as public service minister, trying to correct his do-nothing legacy in politics and worrying about the shabby treatment he is enduring from the prime minister, but alas he is instead foolishly worrying about the PLP’s nomination process, which cannot help save his ‘nothing burger’ dying political career.”

He added: “Some unsolicited advice for the outgoing minister: do your job, account for your stewardship and mind your own damn business. And stay out the affairs of the Progressive Liberal Party.”