April 18, 2024
The Ranfurly Home For Children launches Phase 2 of its transitional home project

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ranfurly Home for Children opened phase two of its transitional home project on Thursday April 18, 2024; the overall aim is to support the transition of young adults from Child Protective Services into independent living.

President of The Ranfurly Home for Children Joey Premock said the organization welcomed its first resident two weeks and anticipates more arrivals in the coming months.

Phase 1 of the project is a two unit home which can house between to 2-4 individuals. Phase 2 features 4 units which can accommodate 2 persons per unit.

The Ranfurly Home for Children also shared its appreciation to various supporters, who assisted with making the transitional home project a reality, including Bahamas Charitable Giving Foundation, Private Trust Company, Giveback Girl, Kenred Wilchcombe, John Robertson and B Evans Construction.

