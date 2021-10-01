THE PRICE OF POLITICS: GCP owes campaigners $2 mil, but workers claim figure is double that

Party leader receiving death threats over unpaid wages; claims many workers have been “dishonest”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than 200 Grand Commonwealth Party (GCP) campaign staffers have submitted $4 million in bills to the political party for work done ahead of the general election, but GCP Leader Simon Smith said yesterday those accounts were grossly and “dishonestly” inflated and accountants have determined the figure is in line with $2 million.

The GCP, which emerged on Nomination Day, secured less than one percent of the vote on September 16.

Smith said around 80 percent of workers “inflated their payroll”.

The businessman made clear that funds are available, but said there were banking challenges and a need to process and then reconcile the payables, which has delayed the payments.

“We’re working on that and hopefully we can get that behind us in the coming weeks,” Smith told Eyewitness News.

According to Smith, one campaign worker billed the party over a quarter of a million dollars for three weeks of campaigning, while another submitted a bill for $150,000 for two weeks.

Others submitted bills of $40,000, Smith claimed.

“The accountants had to look at that and say no, no, no — something just isn’t right about this,” he said.

“We had food bills for $10,000 within two weeks.

“Come on. People were inflating it. We told them to use their discretion, but we didn’t tell them to go overboard with it.

“So, what happened was there was a lot of dishonesty with people who called themselves workers, and a lot of people took advantage of the situation.”

The GCP leader said some people who did not work at all also submitted bills.

“Do you think that’s right?” he asked.

“It took us a little while to sort that out and then we had to make a decision on exactly what we are going to do.

“We are not trying to call anyone dishonest, but that is the situation.”

Death threats

Eyewitness News interviewed a GCP campaign worker who claimed she was owed just $1,500 after working alongside one of the party’s candidates for 10 days at $150 per day.

She said her duties were to hand out flyers and speak to potential voters.

“You know, the basics,” she said.

She said the GCP committed to making the payment between last week Monday and last Friday, but she had not “heard anything” and messages and calls to Smith were not returned.

“I think this is so dishonest and you are not even answering your phone,” the worker said.

“For a businessman to be a leader of a party and you are doing this to persons?

“My God. I need my money.”

To this, Smith said he has received dozens of calls, some of which were threats for payments to be made immediately, and he had to stop answering his phone at times.

He claimed a campaign worker threatened to put “a bottle of gasoline” to his business.

He said he was also threatened with a gun, and has had to call the police more than once.

“We are trying to please everyone to some degree without anybody getting hostile, even though that might happen,” he said.

“I have threats from them — ‘I’ll get a bottle of gas and burn down your place.’

“Some threatened me with gun. [It’s] very violent.

“We had to call the police on several occasions to solve the issue, and we are talking about less than — when I said the times went in on Friday gone, up to today.

“Come on. What organization pays anybody that quick?

“The smallest bill we have for three days work is $45,000 of a few people campaigning. That’s where we are.”

Smith urged those awaiting funds to be patient, assuring that “everyone will be paid”, though not necessarily the amount they submitted.